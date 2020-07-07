UPDATED: Missing Baraboo girl found dead

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A search team found the missing 10-year-old Baraboo girl’s body at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Lt. Ryan La Broscian of the Baraboo Police Department said the team found Kodie Dutcher deceased in the area of 11th Street and Taft Avenue in Baraboo

“Our focus now will shift to investigating Kodie’s death,” La Broscian said. “We want to thank every agency and all the volunteers that responded or offered assistance with this situation. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kodie’s family in this extremely difficult time.”

He didn’t know how many people had volunteered to search for Dutcher, but said there were “a lot.” The teams were being recalled from the field shortly before noon and would be informed of Dutcher’s death upon their return to the staging area, La Broscian said.

An Amber Alert issued Monday said Dutcher was suspected of having taken an unknown amount of pills and may be suicidal. She left behind her cellphone and shoes. In a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, La Broscian said a search of her residence found a note threatening self-harm.