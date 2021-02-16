UPDATE: Police identify Janesville man in connection to Wisconsin Dells homicide case

Law enforcement has identified the man taken into custody in a case where a woman's dead body was found in a Wisconsin Dells hotel room on Valentine's Day.

Janesville resident Jeremy Lee Mondy, 34, remains in custody in Columbia County Jail on one count of homicide, according to a Feb. 16 news release from the Department of Justice.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available. The name of the decedent is not being released at this time. The family of the decedent is requesting privacy at this time. Further information will be released when it becomes available.

Police were sent for a welfare check of two people staying in a room at the 1015 River Road, according to a Feb. 15 news release from the Wisconsin Dells Police Department. The address is the location for The VUE boutique hotel. Officers made contact at the room and were met by Mondy who said he was OK. When police asked about the female they were told she was deceased.

Mondy was detained and police are conducting a death investigation. Police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Wisconsin Dells police are working with the Lake Delton Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Columbia County District Attorney’s Office, Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Lab and the Wisconsin Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigation.