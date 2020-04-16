UPDATE: Sheriff: Escaped CCI inmates are no longer in Portage

Two inmates escaped Thursday morning from Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage and remain at large.
Their names are James Robert Newman, 37, and Thomas E. Deering, 46.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from CCI at 4:59 a.m. regarding an escaped inmate, Sheriff Roger Brandner said. After deputies arrived at the scene, they learned two inmates had escaped by climbing over two of the security fences.
“A neighborhood search was immediately conducted,” Brandner said. “Law enforcement initially used drones and K9 units to search the area around the prison.”
The escaped prisoners went to a local hotel and were picked up by Portage Cab and transported to Poynette, Brandner said. The inmates apparently left the Portage area prior to law enforcement being notified of their escape.
"DOC is working closely with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and various other law enforcement agencies on this ongoing investigation," the state Department of Corrections said in a news release. "These individuals are considered dangerous. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these individuals should immediately contact law enforcement."
Residents in the area received automated phone calls about the prison escape and were urged to lock their doors at about 6 a.m. today.
At about 8 a.m., the Portage Police Department said it believed the inmates were headed toward Madison and were no longer in Portage.
Due to the escape, Portage Community School District meal deliveries Thursday were cancelled and will be held Friday instead, Superintendent Margaret Rudolph said.
Both inmates had escaped from custody before. Newman escaped from a supervised living facility in Jackson County on July 17, 2012, according to state Department of Corrections’ inmate records. He was located and placed in a supervised living facility July 24, 2012 in Florida and then returned to Jackson County in October 2013. He was eventually found guilty in Jackson County on felony charges of escape (sentenced to six years in state prison), kidnapping (sentenced to 25 years) and theft of movable property (sentenced to six years).
Newman was initially found guilty in Brown County in 2009 on six felony counts of discharging a firearm in a vehicle or building, according to online court records. His probation for these charges was revoked in 2011 and state Department of Corrections’ inmate records show that he had been imprisoned since 2011 and was at CCI since November 2018.
Deering had escaped from Waupun Correctional Institution Oct. 4, 2002 by hiding in the back of a delivery truck and was placed in custody again on Dec. 1, 2002.
Deering was found guilty in 2001 in Milwaukee County on felony charges of burglary (sentenced to 10 years in state prison), kidnapping (sentenced to five years) and three counts of second-degree sexual assault, use of force (sentenced to 15 years for each charge).
In 2016, Deering was convicted in Columbia County of felony battery by prisoners and was sentenced to two more years in prison. He has served his prison sentences at CCI since April 2012.
