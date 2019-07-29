WONEWOC — A 48-year-old Wonewoc man was charged Monday with a sixth offense drunk driving after prosecutors and authorities say he swerved to avoid a deer and was thrown from his motorcycle while driving home from a bar.
Keith W. Raisbeck faces two felony charges in Sauk Court Circuit Court. He was released from custody Monday on a $2,500 signature bond. Bond conditions include that he must maintain absolute sobriety. A return date was set for Sept. 5.
Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said deputies responded around 8 p.m. to a motorcycle crash and report of a man lying in a ditch on Hageman Road near Miller Road in the town of Woodland west of Dutch Hollow Lake.
Authorities said Raisbeck told deputies at the scene he swerved to avoid a deer and lost control of his motorcycle.
Deputies detected signs of alcohol impairment, and Wonewoc Ambulance Service took Raisbeck to a local hospital for treatment. After his injuries were treated, authorities arrested Raisbeck and transported him to the Sauk County jail.
Wonewoc fire and ambulance service and Shields Towing assisted the Sauk County Sheriff's Office at the scene Sunday.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Sauk County Circuit Court on Monday:
A man and woman who called 911 said they found Raisbeck lying in a field snoring. He did not speak for three minutes, then came to as the woman used a green cloth to treat a laceration on Raisbeck's left elbow. Raisbeck required stitches at a hospital in Hillsboro.
Raisbeck told authorities with the Vernon County Sheriff's Office that he had drank three 12-ounce beers at a tavern near Cazenovia and then was driving home the night of July 28. He refused to submit to a preliminary breath test.
Raisbeck was previously convicted five times of operating while intoxicated.
