UPDATED: Authorities say Devil's Lake stabbing may have been a random act

At the time, Meister said they were looking for anyone present at the park who may have taken photos or saw something to come forward. That is still their hope nearly a month later.

The suspect was likely triggered by a “stressful life event” before the stabbing happened, Zunker said. Anyone who may have had “unusual encounters” in the park in the days before the stabbing should report them, he added.

“While we wish to understand the events leading to John’s death, we are also concerned that the person who stabbed him may be a danger to himself or others,” Zunker said. “...The impact of this stressful event may be additionally complicated by underlying mental health challenges, drug abuse, alcohol abuse or some combination thereof.”

Those who are personally acquainted with the suspect may know he carries a knife, Zunker said, and would have likely noticed behavioral changes “they consider worrisome.” The suspect could also be dealing with stress and anxiety caused by John’s death, likely only to worsen, he added.

“This individual is likely to become increasingly angry and abusive,” Zunker said. “He may exhibit poor ability to control his emotions and has the potential to act impulsively and disregard possible consequences.”