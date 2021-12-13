UPDATED: Baraboo woman dies in house fire

A Baraboo woman died in a house fire Sunday night, according to Baraboo Police.

Baraboo Fire Department personnel found the duplex at 500/502 4th St. half engulfed in flames after receiving the call at 10:33 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Baraboo Police Department.

Police officers evacuated a male, a female and their cat from one portion of the duplex on the southeast corner of Fourth and Barker streets, but couldn’t safely access the other half which was fully engulfed in flames, the release said.

Firefighters located a surviving dog in an area of the building with less damage. It was reunited with its owner near the scene.

Authorities learned another female resident might have been home and confirmed this morning the woman had died. Her body was being removed this morning.

Baraboo Police Capt. Rob Sinden said firefighters and other first responders couldn’t enter that side of the building Sunday night due to safety concerns. They also knew if a person was inside, “no human could withstand that type of fire.” he said.