UPDATED: Beaver Dam man given jail time for pointing gun at Beaver Dam police officer

JUNEAU – A 36-year-old Beaver Dam man will serve nine months in the Dodge County Jail for an October 2018 incident during which he pointed a gun at a Beaver Dam Police officer.
Richard Henke was found guilty after six hours of deliberation by a jury in December of a felony count of intentionally pointing a firearm at an officer and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse assessment.
Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Steven Bauer withheld sentencing on the felony count and placed Henke on probation for three years. As a condition of his probation, he must serve nine months in jail, however he may transfer in order to gain mental health treatment. He may have no contact with the victims in the case and must continue with mental health treatment.
He may not use, possess, or control any controlled substance or drug paraphernalia nor be in the presence of anyone who does. He must maintain absolute sobriety may not enter any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages. He may not have firearms in his home.
Beaver Dam Police Officer Brian Linzenmeyer responded to a call about a domestic disturbance at Henke’s home Oct. 26, 2018. Henke pointed a rifle at Linzenmeyer, who responded by shooting Henke in the leg. District Attorney Kurt Klomberg said Linzenmeyer was justified in the shooting after an investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
Linzenmeyer spoke during the sentencing and said since responding to the incident in 2018, he has struggled with his own mental health.
“I no longer have a burning desire to be a police officer like I did before,” Linzenmeyer said. “Every Friday at 5:30 p.m., I wonder if today is the day. I pray every day that it won’t happen again.”
Arrin Linzenmeyer, Brian's wife, said the incident affected her entire family.
You have free articles remaining.
“At nights I’d pray so hard that the lord would make me a strong enough wife,” Arrin Linzenmeyer said. “I refuse to let this family break my own.”
Beaver Dam Police Officer Meagen Scott, who also responded that night, told Henke that she had responded to calls over the years about his violent behavior and saw that it had been getting worse.
“You terrified a child so much that she called 911,” Scott said. “We responded to a child’s call to do our job and you made a decision. You chose to do wrong. You chose to use a firearm.”
Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg said. ““While I deeply respect the defendant's military service and the fact that he has suffered mentally as a result of it, I also have to consider how this has impacted the officer and his family. If a person points a firearm at an officer, and that officer discharges his firearm in response, there should be a significant term of incarceration.”
Henke’s wife Nicole Garcia-Henke said her husband had a troubled upbringing, but was always respectful to others. He graduated from high school and entered the service for three deployments after Sept. 11, 2001.
During recent years, Garcia-Henke said his mother died which made matters worse for him.
“He has tried over and over to have purpose and meaning in this world,” Garcia-Henke said.
At the time, Garcia-Henke said her husband was suicidal, however since the incident he has been getting help and is now in the best mental health he has had for many years.
“I truly believe Rich is on his path to find his purpose in life,” Garcia-Henke said.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.