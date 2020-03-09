UPDATED: Beaver Dam man given jail time for pointing gun at Beaver Dam police officer

Linzenmeyer spoke during the sentencing and said since responding to the incident in 2018, he has struggled with his own mental health.

“I no longer have a burning desire to be a police officer like I did before,” Linzenmeyer said. “Every Friday at 5:30 p.m., I wonder if today is the day. I pray every day that it won’t happen again.”

Arrin Linzenmeyer, Brian's wife, said the incident affected her entire family.

“At nights I’d pray so hard that the lord would make me a strong enough wife,” Arrin Linzenmeyer said. “I refuse to let this family break my own.”

Beaver Dam Police Officer Meagen Scott, who also responded that night, told Henke that she had responded to calls over the years about his violent behavior and saw that it had been getting worse.

“You terrified a child so much that she called 911,” Scott said. “We responded to a child’s call to do our job and you made a decision. You chose to do wrong. You chose to use a firearm.”