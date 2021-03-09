UPDATED: Beaver Dam man to appear in court on charges of pointing gun at former coworker

JUNEAU – A 28-year-old Beaver Dam man made his initial appearance in court on Tuesday for charges related to pointing a gun at a former coworker at a Beaver Dam business a day prior.

Tanner Theder is charged with a felony count of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of intentionally pointing a firearm at a person, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Theder appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim. Theder was placed on a $1,000 signature bond. He shall not use, possess or control any controlled substances without a valid prescription or drug paraphernalia nor be in the presence of anyone who does. He must maintain absolute sobriety. He shall not possess any firearms. He shall not have any direct or indirect contact or communications with the alleged victim, victim’s business or residence.

According to the criminal complaint, a man working at a business in the 700 block of Park Avenue contacted police around 8:30 a.m. after Theder allegedly was in a confrontation with him where he withdrew a handgun from his pants, put the clip in the gun and pointed the gun at him.

Police declined to identify the business where the incident took place citing Marsy’s Law. There are five business with an address in the 700 block of Park Avenue.

