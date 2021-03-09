UPDATED: Beaver Dam man to appear in court on charges of pointing gun at former coworker

JUNEAU – A 28-year-old Beaver Dam man made his initial appearance in court on Tuesday for charges related to pointing a gun at a former coworker at a Beaver Dam business a day prior.
Tanner Theder is charged with a felony count of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of intentionally pointing a firearm at a person, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Theder appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim. Theder was placed on a $1,000 signature bond. He shall not use, possess or control any controlled substances without a valid prescription or drug paraphernalia nor be in the presence of anyone who does. He must maintain absolute sobriety. He shall not possess any firearms. He shall not have any direct or indirect contact or communications with the alleged victim, victim’s business or residence.
According to the criminal complaint, a man working at a business in the 700 block of Park Avenue contacted police around 8:30 a.m. after Theder allegedly was in a confrontation with him where he withdrew a handgun from his pants, put the clip in the gun and pointed the gun at him.
Police declined to identify the business where the incident took place citing Marsy’s Law. There are five business with an address in the 700 block of Park Avenue.
Another officer had made contact with Theder near his residence in the 100 block of Cleveland Street at the same time. Theder had went into his house after being told to stop. Police surrounded the house and another officer saw Theder leave out a side door. Theder had his hands up in the air and was taken into custody and allegedly said the victim owed him money and needed the money for his bills and to take care of his children. A young girl was found in Theder’s vehicle. The gun and marijuana were also in the truck.
The girl was released to her mother.
According to the criminal complaint, Theder admitted to going to the business earlier that day with his daughter with him to get the money owed to him. Theder said he went in the back door of the building and asked for his check. The man he was talking to ignored him and avoided his questions while walking away from him.
Theder allegedly admitted acting like he was going to shoot the victim but said it was never his intention to do so. He said when he first entered the store that he had hid the gun but had not loaded the gun. Theder said that after the confrontation was over that they both made a gesture to each other while the victim called the police.
Theder admitted to using marijuana and selling it occasionally. He had open cases through Waukesha County where he was required not to engage in criminal behavior.
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for April 15.