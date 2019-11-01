JUNEAU – A 40 year-old Beaver Dam woman was sentenced Friday for the 2016 overdose of Karen Sadowski.
Jackie Meyer was found guilty of first degree reckless homicide and operating while impaired with a minor child in the vehicle in August after pleading guilty to the charges.
Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Steven Bauer sentenced Meyer to 7 years of initial incarceration and 10 years of an extended sentence for the reckless homicide charge. An additional six months in jail for the driving while intoxicated charge will be served consecutively to the prison sentence. In addition, Meyer must pay court costs and fees, maintain absolute sobriety, undergo an AODA assessment and submit to random drug screens.
Meyer said prior to her sentencing that Sadowski was her friend, and that they would get together a lot, but she was aware that the situations they shared were not the best for either of them.
“If you were friends, then what you did wasn’t what friends do,” Bauer told Meyer. “She was planning on going to a company picnic, and you were texting her and she was hardly saying anything to her. Your problem was how you were going to get the drugs, and you needed her car and her money. You were manipulating her at that point. You were manipulating your friend.”
Meyer said, "To this day, I feel very much at fault and am going to take responsibility. It isn’t like it isn’t something I had done before, but this time there was tragedy.”
According to the criminal complaint, Sadowski, 40, was found unresponsive in a bedroom in a town of Fox Lake home Aug. 27, 2016, after saying she wasn’t feeling well. The man who was in the home said Sadowski was visiting with him, and he had attempted to perform CPR on her. She was taken to Beaver Dam Community Hospital, where medical personnel attempted to resuscitate her six times before she was pronounced dead. An autopsy showed both cocaine and heroin in her system.
Meyer convinced Sadowski to withdraw $200 from a bank account and they went to Madison to pick up the drugs. Meyer left the scene and went to a friend’s house, leaving her children and fiancé at the scene with Sadowski. Police accessed cellphone records between Meyer and Sadowski with text messages about purchasing drugs.
“Jackie Meyer has a documented history of providing illegal drugs to people,” Dodge County assistant district attorney Gilbert Thompson said at sentencing. “In this instance, Meyer’s act of supplying heroin resulted in the tragic overdose death of Karen Sadowski. Ms. Meyer needs to be returned to prison for substantial confinement.”
Meyer was first convicted of selling marijuana when she was 17 and was at school in Milwaukee. Thompson said throughout the years, she had more drug convictions and was even sentenced to prison for two years initial incarceration and three years extended sentence in 2011. She was let out shortly after 8 months at Taycheedah Correctional Institution after completing a drug treatment program.
After Sadowski’s death, Meyer hid from the police, but she was caught nine months later when she was traveling through Lomira with her two small children in her car after picking up drugs in Milwaukee, Thompson said.
“She did these crimes when she was in extended supervision,” Thompson said.
Bauer said that probation and parole failed in this case not to take her into custody on extended supervision.
Thompson asked for seven years of confinement for the reckless homicide charge. Meyer’s attorney William Mayer agreed that the offense was a prison offense, but did not give a suggestio regarding the length of incarceration.
Mayer said at the point where Sadowski died that Meyer was no longer dealing drugs and the two were friends who hung out together frequently.
Mayer, who has represented Meyer in the past, said he has observed changes in her, but she was on a slow path. She came from a background where her family did not have an issue with drugs or dealing drugs nor Meyer’s involvement with them.
“Jackie Meyer is extremely remorseful about what happened that day,” Mayer said. “To hide conduct doesn’t mean that you are not remorseful, that just mans you don’t want to get in trouble.”
