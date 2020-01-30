UPDATED : Ixonia woman to spend 10 months in jail for role in Beaver Dam man's murder

JUNEAU – Beaver Dam resident Debra Hardy spoke Thursday at the sentencing for Dakota Schlesner, the last of three people involved with the death of her son Bradlee Gerke.
She used her moments to thank the man who brought her son’s death to the knowledge of law enforcement.
“I would like to thank Dakota’s dad for letting us know that my son was dead,” Hardy said. “Thank him very much for calling authorities on him.”
That man, Timothy Schlesner, spoke on behalf of his daughter 21-year-old Dakota Schlesner prior to her sentencing for harboring or aiding a felon. She had been found guilty Oct. 24.
“How she got wrapped up with Nigel Schultz I have no clue,” Timothy Schlesner said. “A couple days before this, he was told he was no longer allowed in our home, but he knew he knew I had a military funeral that day. Dakota is a victim as much as anyone else.”
Schlesner said he is sorry for what the family of Bradlee Gerke has had to endure.
Convicted killer Nigel Schultz contacted Schlesner on Oct. 28, 2018, and instructed her to come to her parent’s residence, not providing any more detail. Upon arrival at the house near Ashippun, Schultz showed Schlesner Bradlee Gerke’s body, admitting to Schlesner that he killed Gerke. According to court testimony, Schultz told Schlesner, “Now you know what I can do, so don’t tell anybody.”
Schultz then had Schlesner help move and bury Gerke. She told deputies she aided Schultz, because she feared if she did not, Schultz would do the same to her.
Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger withheld sentencing and placed Schlesner on probation for two years. As a condition of her probation, she was sentenced to 10 months in jail. In addition, Schlesner must obtain and maintain full-time employment, schooling or a combination of both. She may not have contact with the victim’s family and is responsible for $4,229 of restitution to be paid among the co-actors. She must undergo mental health assessment and follow through. She also must complete 40 hours of community service beginning on Oct. 31 of the two years of probation within a 60 day time period.
Pfitzinger said that Schlesner was lacking common decency when she failed to contact authorities about Gerke’s murder. Schlesner has failed to take responsibility for her role and has continued to show lack of responsibility in her life
“If you are going to be successful going forward, you need two things to happen: A. acceptance of responsibility and B. recognition that you are not a victim.” Pfitzinger said.
Schultz has since been sentenced to life in prison for the murder. Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg said Thursday it is not surprising if Schlesner feared for her own life when Schultz asked for her help, but there was a time when she could have reported the crime and she did not.
Days after the murder, Schlesner received text messages from Schultz instructing her to manipulate the grave where Gerke’s body was buried and Schlesner complied, Klomberg said. Schlesner did not report the murder to authorities until her father discovered the grave and called police. After his apprehension, Schultz told his mother during a recorded call from jail that Schlesner and her family were going to die for reporting the crime.
“Nigel Schultz is the most malevolent and dangerous individual I can recall encountering in my career,” Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg said. “He manipulated his way into the Schlesner family and used their property to committee a brutal murder. He then coerced Dakota Schlesner into helping him cover up the crime.
“Dakota is not responsible for the homicide, but in the days after the hiding of the body she engaged in some acts that assisted Schultz. While I can appreciate that she was scared and confronted with a situation that would terrify any person, she owed a duty to the victim, the victim’s family and society. She did not do as the law requires. For that she is being held accountable.”
Schlesner’s attorney Peter Cannon said Schlesner was too emotional to speak, but asked for Gerke’s family to be told how sorry she felt about everything. Cannon said, Schlesner does not have a prior record and was put in a very bad situation at a young age.
“She was a minor player, and she was coerced into this,” Cannon said. “If she did not go along there would have been two graves out there.”
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.