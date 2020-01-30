UPDATED : Ixonia woman to spend 10 months in jail for role in Beaver Dam man's murder

Schultz then had Schlesner help move and bury Gerke. She told deputies she aided Schultz, because she feared if she did not, Schultz would do the same to her.

Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger withheld sentencing and placed Schlesner on probation for two years. As a condition of her probation, she was sentenced to 10 months in jail. In addition, Schlesner must obtain and maintain full-time employment, schooling or a combination of both. She may not have contact with the victim’s family and is responsible for $4,229 of restitution to be paid among the co-actors. She must undergo mental health assessment and follow through. She also must complete 40 hours of community service beginning on Oct. 31 of the two years of probation within a 60 day time period.

Pfitzinger said that Schlesner was lacking common decency when she failed to contact authorities about Gerke’s murder. Schlesner has failed to take responsibility for her role and has continued to show lack of responsibility in her life

“If you are going to be successful going forward, you need two things to happen: A. acceptance of responsibility and B. recognition that you are not a victim.” Pfitzinger said.