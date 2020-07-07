UPDATED: Missing Baraboo girl found dead

Kodie’s mother told investigators the girl hadn’t shown any recent signs of self-harm, La Broscian said. Her mother also had “very tight control” over her use of social media, he said, and authorities found “nothing out of the ordinary” in her posts. They didn’t find any posts to social media after she went missing.

Kodie had last been seen around the 1100 block of 12th Street, according to the Baraboo Police Department.

Baraboo Police searched the area around the residence on Monday, and the Baraboo Fire Department and Wisconsin Dells K-9 unit expanded the search area on foot, according to a news release posted to the police department's Facebook page around 10 a.m. Tuesday. It said drone teams from the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office and Middleton Fire Department also helped with the search overnight.

During the night search, drones scanned the area for heat signatures, finding only a couple of deer and rocks that had been heated by the sun that day, La Broscian said. He said the drones can’t necessarily see into heavily wooded areas, which is why volunteers were needed to search those areas on foot.

He said he was concerned about heat with both the volunteer search parties and Kodie, adding that that’s why authorities hadn’t stopped searching for her since they started the investigation Monday.

When asked about rumors that a suspicious person was trying to entice girls into a van, La Broscian said authorities had investigated every lead and found “no information that that actually happened.”

Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.