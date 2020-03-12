UPDATED: Mother of 3-year-old Lomira boy charged with neglect for allegedly causing death

JUNEAU – Bail was set at $100,000 for a A 32-year-old Lomira woman accused of neglect in her son’s death.
Jamie Hildebrandt is charged with a felony count of neglecting a child where the consequence is death. She could face up to 25 years in prison and a $100,000 fine if convicted of the charge.
Hildebrandt made her initial appearance in court Thursday before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim. Seim placed conditions on Hildebrandt prohibiting her from having any contact with the father of the child. She also is prohibited from any activities involving child care and can have no contact with any child unless supervised by an adult approved by the Dodge County Human Services.
Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg asked for the bond amount saying that Hildebrandt is a high flight risk. He said she has a close friend who drives around the country and has a history of leaving her children for months at a time.
“Her and the child’s father have left their children with friends and relatives for months on end,” Klomberg said.
In addition, Klomberg said it is probable that Hildebrandt will face additional charges in the case.
Hildebrandt appeared via video with Dodge County Public Defender Greg Vollan. Vollan said that Hildebrandt was not employed and has lived at the same location in Lomira for the last 2 ½ years.
“She also has not attempted to flee and has cooperated with authorities,” Vollan said. “What she described was consistent with what authorities surmised.”
According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement spoke to Hildebrandt Tuesday at the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. During the interview, Hildebrandt said that she went to the bathroom and forgot that the boy was on the floor and accidentally stepped on him. She said that she put him on the floor to change his diaper and then went to get a new one but stepped on the 25 pound boy when she returned to the bathroom.
Hildebrandt said she thought she had stepped on the boy’s ribs but they did not feel broken. She then helped the boy to his bed, according to the complaint. She then put make-up foundation on him when she put him back to bed.
Hildebrandt said she did not check on the boy until her mother came to her home.
Hildebrandt’s mother called police after finding her grandson around 7:30 p.m. on March 6.
The father of the child, Frank Pleester Jr., has been taken into custody on a probation hold through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and has not been charged at this time in the case. According to the criminal complaint, he told investigators that he had seen the boy that morning and had not observed any bruises at that time.
According to the criminal complaint, the grandmother told police that she had wanted to visit her daughter, but her daughter had said her children were sick. The grandmother ignored her daughter’s wishes and traveled to Lomira. The grandmother told Hildebrandt to take a nap because she was said she wasn’t feeling well and tended to her other two grandchildren while she believed the 3-year-old was also napping. She checked on the boy after supper and called 911 at which point CPR was done on the boy.
EMS responded and called in the Dodge County Medical Examiner for the child’s death.
The boy’s autopsy was done by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner where they found multiple blunt force trauma injuries including contusions to his head, chest, back and upper and lower extremities. In addition, he had abrasions to his head, face, chest and upper and lower extremities, a large subgaleal scalp hemorrhage and injuries to the child’s pancreas and an area of his stomach.
Two other children have been removed from the home by Dodge County Human Services for their protection and they are safe, according to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for April 16.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.