UPDATED: Mother of 3-year-old Lomira boy charged with neglect for allegedly causing death

“She also has not attempted to flee and has cooperated with authorities,” Vollan said. “What she described was consistent with what authorities surmised.”

According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement spoke to Hildebrandt Tuesday at the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. During the interview, Hildebrandt said that she went to the bathroom and forgot that the boy was on the floor and accidentally stepped on him. She said that she put him on the floor to change his diaper and then went to get a new one but stepped on the 25 pound boy when she returned to the bathroom.

Hildebrandt said she thought she had stepped on the boy’s ribs but they did not feel broken. She then helped the boy to his bed, according to the complaint. She then put make-up foundation on him when she put him back to bed.

Hildebrandt said she did not check on the boy until her mother came to her home.

Hildebrandt’s mother called police after finding her grandson around 7:30 p.m. on March 6.