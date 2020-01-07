UPDATED: Nigel Schultz sentenced to life in prison for killing Beaver Dam man

Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg asked the court for life in prison without parole.

Prior to this homicide, Schultz had already amassed 10 felony convictions, and multiple misdemeanors, all committed prior to his 18th birthday, Klomberg said.

“Never have I encountered an offender who had such an extensive criminal record at such a young age,” Klomberg said. “The defendant viewed the killing as his most significant accomplishment, and bragged about it as if it was a badge of honor. I am totally convinced that he will kill again if given the opportunity. In the end I can find no redeeming value in this individual, and I believe he should never be allowed to be released from prison.”

One point where Schultz could have changed his mind was when the gun he originally picked up to shoot Gerke in the head misfired.

“It’s really important with what happens next,” Klomberg said. “Schultz re-cocks the gun and shoots Bradlee in the head.”

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 6:15 p.m. on Oct. 31, alerting it that there was a body at N901 Redwing Road northwest of Ashippun in Dodge County. Gerke’s body was recovered that night.