UPDATED: Police chase ends near Brownsville, 3-hour standoff with hostages resolved peacefully

A Green Bay man is in custody after a chase that ended with an armed standoff near Brownsville Tuesday night.

According to Fond du Lac Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt, deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle goign 90 mph in a 5 mph zone on Highway 151 around 6:30 p.m. The driver refused to stop, leading officers on a 14-mile pursuit.

“During the pursuit, the suspect attempted to strike a sheriff’s squad and the suspect’s reckless driving behavior was placing other motorists at risk,” according to the press release.

A Fond du Lac Deputy utilized a trained pursuit intervention technique, and was successful when the vehicle slid into the east ditch on Highway 175 just south of Highway 49 in Dodge County.

Armed with a large knife, the 34-year-old driver kept a woman and baby hostage inside the vehicle. Deputies formed a perimeter, closed highways and began negotiations with the man.

At approximately 10:15 p.m., SWAT team negotiators convinced the suspect to leave the vehicle, and arrested him without further incident. The woman and her baby were released unharmed.