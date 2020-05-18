UPDATED: Portage man arrested, accused of reckless homicide in drug overdose death

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 28-year-old Portage man is accused of providing drugs that led to the fatal overdose of a town of Fort Winnebago man.

According to a press release from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, Samuel Osornio was arrested Monday on suspicion of first-degree reckless homicide from the delivery of drugs, delivery of heroin and a probation violation. Those who give drugs to someone who later die of an overdose may be charged with reckless homicide under Wisconsin law.

According to online records, Osornio has yet to be formally charged in Columbia County Circuit Court but remained in custody as of late Tuesday.

The sheriff's office's drug task force began an investigation Feb. 7 into the death of a 45-year-old man who died of an opiate overdose.

Osornio was arrested March 12 for possession with intent to deliver heroin and violation of probation. He made an initial court appearance on that charge March 16 and was freed on a $5,000 signature bond.

Osornio was on probation with the Department of Corrections for possession of narcotics at the time of the delivery of narcotics that led to the man’s death.