UPDATED: Portage teacher charged with sexual assault of student

A former Portage High School teacher was charged with two counts of sexual assault of a student by school staff on Friday.

The Portage Police Department released a statement saying Abby M. Dibbs of Cross Plains, 35, on May 26. The police learned of the relationship after the Portage Community School District Administration contacted the police.

Portage School District released a statement saying they were working with law enforcement.

“This teacher is no longer employed by the Portage Community School District and will not be returning to the classroom. Upon learning of this matter, the District responded immediately and contacted law enforcement. The District will not be commenting further to ensure that there is no disruption to the investigation by law enforcement and to protect the privacy of others involved,” the statement said.

“We feel confident that the high school and all district buildings are safe and secure for all students and staff. We appreciate the efforts of our law enforcement in addressing this matter. District officials will continue to monitor our schools to ensure a safe environment,” the district statement said.

The Portage High School website states she was an English teacher for the district.