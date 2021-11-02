UPDATED: Second Baraboo student who died in weekend crash named

The Baraboo School District released Tuesday the name of the second student who died in a deadly crash in Sauk County Friday.

Adlai Estes and Faith Woods, seniors at Baraboo High School, died from their injuries in a crash in the town of Fairfield that also resulted in the death of vehicle driver Atreyu E. Ortiz, 20, of rural Baraboo.

An obituary for Estes said he loved wrestling, football, basketball, lacrosse, hiking and working out. It added, "What he enjoyed the most was his music and hanging out with his friends, whom he loved dearly."

An obituary for Woods said she was active in volleyball, basketball and cheerleading as well as excelling academically - making honor roll all four years. It also said she had several part-time jobs, especially enjoying her job and coworkers at Jose's Restaurant.

District Administrator Rainey Briggs said in the Tuesday statement that the district would “share only the details that families have asked the District to communicate” out of respect to those impacted. That included statements from both of the students’ families: