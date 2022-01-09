UPDATED: Trial postponed for Waupun man accused of the 2019 death of his grandmother

The front door was open when police arrived and a small phone and tan purse were seen in the doorway. Officers also saw broken glass on the floor and upturned furniture. They heard screaming coming from the back of the residence.

A neighbor, who had called 911, told police the victim was in the basement. Police said Spittel was seen at the bottom of the staircase wearing only his underwear, and they noted a smell of alcohol coming from him. According to the criminal complaint, Spittel picked up a plastic bottle of whiskey and began taking swigs from it.

According to the criminal complaint, Spittel became more agitated and threw a couch cushion at an officer. He also allegedly clenched his fists and threw the whiskey bottle at the officer. He was stopped after the officer used an electronic control device to subdue him.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

