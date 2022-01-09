UPDATED: Trial postponed for Waupun man accused of the 2019 death of his grandmother

The trial for a 32-year-old Waupun man, accused of killing his grandmother, has been postponed from this week until a week in April.
Gregory Spittel, 32, faces felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless injury, first-degree reckless endangering safety, two counts of aggravated battery, false imprisonment, intimidating witnesses and battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer.
He faces misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. If found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, he faces a mandatory life sentence.
Spittel's trial had been scheduled to begin today, but the trial was removed from the court docket this morning with a scheduling hearing replacing the trial today. The Wisconsin ccap entry was updated with new court dates from April 4 to 8.
According to the criminal complaint, officers responded at 8:54 a.m., Aug. 24, 2019, to an ambulance call to 130 Brandon St. Spittel’s 75-year-old grandmother, Carol Foreman, from Mayville, was found unconscious in the basement, as was a belligerent Spittel, police said. Foreman had suffered a head injury and was transported to Waupun Memorial Hospital before being transported by medical helicopter to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah, where she died four days later.
The front door was open when police arrived and a small phone and tan purse were seen in the doorway. Officers also saw broken glass on the floor and upturned furniture. They heard screaming coming from the back of the residence.
A neighbor, who had called 911, told police the victim was in the basement. Police said Spittel was seen at the bottom of the staircase wearing only his underwear, and they noted a smell of alcohol coming from him. According to the criminal complaint, Spittel picked up a plastic bottle of whiskey and began taking swigs from it.
According to the criminal complaint, Spittel became more agitated and threw a couch cushion at an officer. He also allegedly clenched his fists and threw the whiskey bottle at the officer. He was stopped after the officer used an electronic control device to subdue him.
