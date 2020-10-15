UPDATED: Wisconsin Dells man charged in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor

The alleged militia group also allegedly spent a weekend conducting firearms and combat training on roughly two acres near a residence in the town of Courtland.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Including this latest charge against Higgins, a total of 20 state felony charges were filed by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel against eight individuals known to be members of the militia group Wolverine Watchmen or associates of Wolverine Watchmen. Federal charges were also filed against six other individuals.

All but one of the six defendants charged last week have been arraigned and are in custody in Michigan jails. Paul Bellar is facing extradition from South Carolina where he was arrested. He is scheduled to be picked up from South Carolina by Oct. 27.

Charges for all the individuals may change as investigators review evidence gathered during the execution of the search warrants. Details will not be provided until the investigation is complete or until evidence is revealed in court.

The suspects were alleged to have called on members of the Wolverine Watchmen and associates to identify the home addresses of law enforcement officers in order to target them and made threats of violence to instigate a civil war leading to societal collapse.

At least some of the defendants participated in various demonstrations at the Michigan Capitol building over the past several months.

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.