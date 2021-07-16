Visitations now come with an optional side of vaccinations at 6 Wisconsin prisons

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections is offering free COVID-19 vaccinations at six prisons after resuming in-person visits at the start of July.

Free vaccinations began July 6, the same day in-person visitation resumed. Two visitors accepted the vaccine in the first week, Anna Neal, DOC spokesperson said. Vaccines are administered before or after visits and do not cut into visitation time.

Visitors do not need to be vaccinated, but DOC Secretary Kevin Carr said he hopes the free shots will encourage more people to seek out the added protection. Visitors and inmates are still required to wear masks regardless of their vaccination status.

When the pandemic hit in March 2020, all prison visits except those from inmates’ attorneys and other professionals were suspended. Wisconsin prisons saw high infection rates during the pandemic with 10,991 cases and 32 deaths to date.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}