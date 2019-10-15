JUNEAU – A warrant was filed Tuesday in Dodge County Circuit Court using a DNA profile that could lead back to a suspect in a recent Beaver Dam break-in.
The felony warrant was filed under the name of John Doe No. 11 for charges of burglary of a building or dwelling from an April 30 break-in.
According to the criminal complaint, someone entered a locked garage in the 100 block of East South Street. The owner of the home noticed at 8:15 a.m. April 30 that a few dollars and some change were taken from a sports utility vehicle, and the vehicle itself was heavily damaged when someone attempted to enter it. Beaver Dam Police found blood left on the center console of the vehicle and took a sample.
The blood swabs were taken to the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory for analysis. The blood found in the vehicle contained a single-source profile of male DNA. It was entered into the DNA Index System, but no match was located. The second swab from the vehicle had one major and one minor male DNA contributors that were mixed and not eligible to be entered into the DNA Index System.
