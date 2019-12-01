An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday in Sauk County Circuit Court for a Baraboo man charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child.
Oscar Barajas-Parra, 29, was linked to two incidents reported in October by the father of a 15-year-old girl.
According to the criminal complaint, the girl initially told her father that sexual contact had taken place with a “boyfriend” who was a senior in high school. She acknowledged the incidents after her father noted she returned home looking like she had been crying. The father told officers that after about a week of his daughter behaving strangely, he confronted her about her mood and she admitted what had taken place.
A few days later, the girl revealed to her father that it was 29-year-old Barajas-Parra who she had sexual activity with, but that she regretted it because he then stopped speaking to her. In the criminal complaint, the father said Barajas-Parra showed up at his office begging for forgiveness but would not admit sexual activity with the girl.
The girl told officers that for about six months, Barajas-Parra served as her work supervisor. During that time, she developed crush-like feelings for him and eventually admitted those feelings to him.
The pair first met at the Thunderbird Motor Inn along 8th Street in Baraboo. The girl said she was hesitant to pursue any physical actions aside from kissing and Barajas-Parra was not forceful in any way.
During their second meeting Sept. 22, the girl said she wanted to try intercourse but any attempt was painful and eventually stopped. She said she was sad because, according to the complaint, Barajas-Parra “took what he wanted and now he won’t speak” to her.
The two Class C felony charges carry a maximum prison sentence of 80 years and fines of up to $200,000.
