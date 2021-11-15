 Skip to main content
Warrant issued for Baraboo man facing sexual assault charge
Warrant issued for Baraboo man facing sexual assault charge

Sauk County Courthouse stock 3 wiscnews web only
BRAD ALLEN/News Republic

Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett issued an arrest warrant Friday for a Baraboo man charged with sexually assaulting an unconscious woman.

Anderson 111621

Anderson

Mark J. Anderson, 32, faces a maximum prison sentence of 40 years and fines up to $100,000 for a charge of second-degree sexual assault. He was scheduled to make an initial appearance in court on the charges which were filed Friday.

According to the complaint, Anderson was at a house party in October 2020 where he had been making sexual advances toward a woman. The woman said when she laid on the floor to go to sleep, Anderson laid next to her and despite rolling away, he would grope her to the point of where she would have to forcibly remove his hand from her body.

She told police that once she thought Anderson was asleep, she went to sleep. When she woke up, her pants had been pulled down and she found evidence of being sexually assaulted.

According to the complaint, Anderson spoke to Baraboo police officers about the party and admitted to knowing the woman but said he did not sexually assault her and any other advances he made had been consensual.

The woman was given a sexual assault exam. Results from the Wisconsin State Crime Lab returned to police Sept. 24 found samples taken during the exam had Anderson’s DNA on them.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

