Warrant issued for Merrill man accused in chase that ended with a standoff

FOND DU LAC – A statewide body only warrant was filed in Fond du Lac Circuit Court on Monday for a Merrill man who is accused in the chase last week that ended in an armed standoff near Brownsville.

Louis Stone, 34, is charged with felony counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety, second degree recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment, attempt to battery a law enforcement officer, fleeing, failure to comply, and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Fond du Lac Sheriff Deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle going 90 mph in a mph zone on Highway 151 the evening of March 10. The driver refused to stop, leading officers on a 14-mile pursuit and attempted to strike squad cars during the pursuit, according to the press release sent out from the Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office.

A Fond du Lac Deputy utilized a trained pursuit intervention technique, and was successful when the vehicle slid into the east ditch on Highway 175 just south of Highway 49 in Dodge County.

Armed with a large knife, the 34-year-old driver kept a woman and baby hostage inside the vehicle. Deputies formed a perimeter, closed highways and began negotiations with the man.