Warrant issued for Portage man as suspect in burglary case

An arrest warrant has been issued in a case involving the burglary of a backyard shed in Portage.

Cody J. Johnson, 40, Portage, is charged with burglary of building or dwelling, a class F felony. The warrant for his arrest was issued in Columbia County on Nov. 18.

According to the criminal complaint, Portage police were sent to a residence in the city following reports of a man stealing items from the resident’s shed in September. When police arrived on at the residence, the victim said a neighbor had seen a man in the victim's backyard overnight.

The witness said the man sawed a tree and then took a number of things from the victim’s shed. The victim told police that a bike, a weed whacker, two rakes and two shovels were missing from the shed.

The complaint states the victim had video of the incident which showed a man enter the shed around 3:30 a.m. The video also showed a man attempt to steal a chainsaw but then drop it and leave.

The following day, a Portage police officer was sent a video showing a man enter a neighbor’s house from the victim of the shed burglary. The officer went to the house and spoke with a witness who alleged Johnson was “squatting” in a garage. The witness showed police a photo of Johnson from Facebook.