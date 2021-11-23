Warrant issued for Portage man as suspect in burglary case

An arrest warrant has been issued in a case involving the burglary of a backyard shed in Portage.
Cody J. Johnson, 40, Portage, is charged with burglary of building or dwelling, a class F felony. The warrant for his arrest was issued in Columbia County on Nov. 18.
According to the criminal complaint, Portage police were sent to a residence in the city following reports of a man stealing items from the resident’s shed in September. When police arrived on at the residence, the victim said a neighbor had seen a man in the victim's backyard overnight.
The witness said the man sawed a tree and then took a number of things from the victim’s shed. The victim told police that a bike, a weed whacker, two rakes and two shovels were missing from the shed.
The complaint states the victim had video of the incident which showed a man enter the shed around 3:30 a.m. The video also showed a man attempt to steal a chainsaw but then drop it and leave.
The following day, a Portage police officer was sent a video showing a man enter a neighbor’s house from the victim of the shed burglary. The officer went to the house and spoke with a witness who alleged Johnson was “squatting” in a garage. The witness showed police a photo of Johnson from Facebook.
The officer believed Johnson was the man in the video from the shed the day before. The complaint was filed on Nov. 15 in Columbia County Court.