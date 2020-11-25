Warrant issued for Reedsburg man charged with sexual assault of 5-year-old

Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett issued a bench warrant Tuesday for a 25-year-old Reedsburg man after he didn’t show up to a conference scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Nicholas Jason Zieler signed a $10,000 signature bond Nov. 10 after being charged with sexually assaulting a 5-year-old. He was slated to appear for a status conference, but did not. Sauk County Assistant District Attorney Emily Eklund requested a warrant for his arrest, which was approved Tuesday by Barrett, according to online court records.

Zieler faces a maximum prison sentence of 100 years and fines up to $100,000 for two felonies in relation to the alleged first degree sexual assault of a child.

According to the criminal complaint, the child told a parent that Zieler, who had been a babysitter for the family in the late summer and early fall of 2019, had assaulted the child.

During a Nov. 2 forensic interview with an advocate from Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center of Madison, the child continued to tell the same story about Zieler walking them both into a room, telling the child to lie down and how had “put his pee-pee in my mouth.” The child said it happened more than once.