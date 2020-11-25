Warrant issued for Reedsburg man charged with sexual assault of 5-year-old

Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett issued a bench warrant Tuesday for a 25-year-old Reedsburg man after he didn’t show up to a conference scheduled for Monday afternoon.
Nicholas Jason Zieler signed a $10,000 signature bond Nov. 10 after being charged with sexually assaulting a 5-year-old. He was slated to appear for a status conference, but did not. Sauk County Assistant District Attorney Emily Eklund requested a warrant for his arrest, which was approved Tuesday by Barrett, according to online court records.
Zieler faces a maximum prison sentence of 100 years and fines up to $100,000 for two felonies in relation to the alleged first degree sexual assault of a child.
Support Local Journalism
According to the criminal complaint, the child told a parent that Zieler, who had been a babysitter for the family in the late summer and early fall of 2019, had assaulted the child.
During a Nov. 2 forensic interview with an advocate from Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center of Madison, the child continued to tell the same story about Zieler walking them both into a room, telling the child to lie down and how had “put his pee-pee in my mouth.” The child said it happened more than once.
Zieler admitted to law enforcement, according to the complaint, that only on time did it happen and seemingly put the blame on the child, indicating that he hadn’t removed his own clothing and that he hadn’t told the child to do anything.
Zieler also made a comment about his life being ruined when he was first approached by Reedsburg police with questions about the report the child made. He said more than once that the child “did it all,” according to the complaint.
