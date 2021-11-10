Warrens felon charged for firearms after alleged fight, attempting to hit vehicle

A Warrens man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly pointing a gun at people after a fight and trying to hit another vehicle with an infant inside with his truck.

Austin Juracich, 20, of Warrens is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon, repeater; two counts of felony bail jumping, repeater; misdemeanor battery, repeater; pointing a firearm at another, repeater; and disorderly conduct, repeater.

If convicted Juracich faces up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for the felony possession charge, and up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each bail jumping charge. As Juracich has a previous conviction for four counts of felony bail jumping within a five year period prior to this arrest he faces an additional four years in prison due to the repeater modifier.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 4:10 p.m. March 21, Deputy Tyler Brown of the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the town of Kingston for a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival Brown met with three witnesses. Each of the individuals stated there was a disturbance when they went to a property where one of the witnesses was living.