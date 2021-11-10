Warrens felon charged for firearms after alleged fight, attempting to hit vehicle

A Warrens man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly pointing a gun at people after a fight and trying to hit another vehicle with an infant inside with his truck.
Austin Juracich, 20, of Warrens is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon, repeater; two counts of felony bail jumping, repeater; misdemeanor battery, repeater; pointing a firearm at another, repeater; and disorderly conduct, repeater.
If convicted Juracich faces up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for the felony possession charge, and up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each bail jumping charge. As Juracich has a previous conviction for four counts of felony bail jumping within a five year period prior to this arrest he faces an additional four years in prison due to the repeater modifier.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 4:10 p.m. March 21, Deputy Tyler Brown of the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the town of Kingston for a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival Brown met with three witnesses. Each of the individuals stated there was a disturbance when they went to a property where one of the witnesses was living.
The first witness stated the incident began at about 12:30 when Austin Juracich and a second individual came out of a camper and yelled about the three individuals being on their property. Juracich threatened to back his truck into one of the witnesses’ vehicles, where an infant was seated. Juracich then retrieved a handgun from his truck and pointed the handgun at them. As they were leaving Juracich attempted to hit them with his truck.
The second witness said Juracich made a step towards him while raising his fist and swinging at him. They then began to fight on the ground, where the witness was bitten on the head and neck by Juracich. After fighting Juracich retrieved a pistol from his ruck and pointed it at them, with Juracich’s finger inside the trigger guard and the hammer locked back. Brown observed injuries to the witness.
The third witness said Juricich attacked one of the other witnesses then went to his truck and retrieved a pistol. Juracich then threatened to “shoot everyone.” The witness stated Juracich backed his truck out toward them in “a violent manner” as they were leaving.
Juracich is scheduled for an initial appearance Jan. 19, 2022 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
