WATCH NOW: One year after Devil's Lake stabbing, authorities pledge to keep investigating

Thursday marked one year since John Craig Schmutzer, 24, enjoyed his final fall day, which his obituary noted was his favorite season, before he was stabbed to death along the Grottos Trail in Devil’s Lake State Park.
Authorities are still searching for the person responsible, but said during a press conference Thursday, they believe the case will be solved.
Sauk County Det. Lt. Chris Zunker, speaking at the south shore area of the park, said three investigators have worked on the case for the last year, receiving more than 150 tips from the public and following each one. After a year, there will be one detective to monitor those reports, which have slowed since the stabbing, though Zunker said they received three just last week.
“I cannot recall a day over the past year when this case was not discussed,” Zunker said. “Unfortunately, to date, we have not been able to identify a suspect. We do have yet an unidentified person of interest who we refer to as ‘The Runner.’”
Zunker said the person, who has been described as roughly 6 feet tall with a slender to average build and wearing dark pants with ripped knees and a dark shirt or hoodie, was seen by more than 15 people in the park that day at different locations.
Witnesses described the person as “seemingly frantic, running in what has been described as an uncontrolled fashion, falling on several occasions,” Zunker said.
The investigation so far has led to the procurement of eight samples of DNA from people of interest based on tips reported to police. Two have been ruled out, Zunker said. The six remaining are with the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, which had been experiencing a backlog in analyzing evidence into the first half of the year.
More than 30 items of evidence have been sent as well, with some still being analyzed. There were also roughly 30 search warrants and subpoenas served, with results which “have been and continue to be analyzed,” Zunker said.
Though it has been a year without an arrest, authorities ensured that the case would not be forgotten. Sheriff Chip Meister said Schmutzer’s death will remain a priority.
“Since that day, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Natural Resources, along with the state of Wisconsin Crime Lab and many other law enforcement partners have been working tirelessly to identify and capture the person responsible for this violent attack,” Meister said. “Unfortunately, we have not yet accomplished that mission, but we will not give up either.”
Zunker echoed the sentiment.
“Although we haven’t solved this case yet, it will not be shelved as a cold case,” Zunker said.
There are likely people who know things about Schmutzer’s death but have not yet contacted the police, Zunker said. Authorities have encouraged anyone with information to call the sheriff’s office or Sauk County Crime Stoppers at 888-847-7285, email tips to tipsubmit.com or send a text with the message “tipsauk” to 274637.
Zunker reiterated likely characteristics of the suspect before and after the stabbing, such as a “sharp increase in drug or alcohol use and may have become increasingly angry and violent around that time,” as well as changing their appearance, abruptly missing work or leaving the area without an explanation.
The suspect could have had a new injury and “there most likely would have been blood that transferred to their clothing,” Zunker said.
Meister added that no one should have fear in visiting the park. Zunker said authorities felt assured of no danger to the public because to his knowledge, no act as violent as the stabbing of Schmutzer had happened at the park before and hasn’t happened in the year since his death.
Zunker said authorities believe the person who stabbed Schmutzer did not know him and that the person “may have literally bumped into him.”
The authorities “have faith” in the crime lab, Zunker said. He added that the progression of science has proven someone will be arrested, even if it takes time.
“Leaps and bounds science can make over the next two, three years; that may make an enormous difference with how our evidence is evaluated, and I’m very confident,” Zunker said. “We are not going to put this on a shelf and forget about it and just wait for some tipster to call in and feel guilty later on.”
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.