WATCH NOW: One year after Devil's Lake stabbing, authorities pledge to keep investigating

Zunker reiterated likely characteristics of the suspect before and after the stabbing, such as a “sharp increase in drug or alcohol use and may have become increasingly angry and violent around that time,” as well as changing their appearance, abruptly missing work or leaving the area without an explanation.

The suspect could have had a new injury and “there most likely would have been blood that transferred to their clothing,” Zunker said.

Meister added that no one should have fear in visiting the park. Zunker said authorities felt assured of no danger to the public because to his knowledge, no act as violent as the stabbing of Schmutzer had happened at the park before and hasn’t happened in the year since his death.

Zunker said authorities believe the person who stabbed Schmutzer did not know him and that the person “may have literally bumped into him.”

The authorities “have faith” in the crime lab, Zunker said. He added that the progression of science has proven someone will be arrested, even if it takes time.