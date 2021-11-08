Watertown girl faces felony for allegedly making threat to school

JUNEAU – A 17-year-old Watertown girl made her initial appearance in court Monday, charged with sending a threatening Snapchat message telling people not to come to school.
Elizabeth Higgins is charged with a felony count of making terrorist threats and a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer. She could face up to four years in prison if convicted of both counts.
Higgins appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim on Monday and was placed on a $1,000 signature bond. As conditions of her bond, she may not use or possess a cellular device under any circumstances and not uses a computer except for completion of assigned school work.
According to the criminal complaint, Watertown Police became aware of the threat on Friday morning after an anonymous tip was made about a Snapchat photo. The photo was of three assault rifles in an open gun case with a caption that read, “yes do not come school tomorrow.” Police were able to determine that the message came from Higgins.
The school resource officer informed the school’s assistant principal and superintendent and Higgins was taken to the main office when she entered the school. According to the criminal complaint, several students were fearful to come to school that day because of the Snapchat message. Higgins did not provide police with a lot of information, but said that she did not want to get friends in trouble. She said the photo was fake and it was not a legitimate threat and that the phone she was using was that of a friend.
Higgins phone was searched and a photo was found in her photos that was sent to the police department with the assault rifles and the Snapchat caption. The photo appeared to have been saved from a Google search. Higgins allegedly had searched “Gun Snapchat” on Thursday evening. Immediately after she searched Watertown PD tip 411 number. The photo was also sent to multiple other students who attended the high school.
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled on Dec. 16.