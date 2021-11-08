Watertown girl faces felony for allegedly making threat to school

JUNEAU – A 17-year-old Watertown girl made her initial appearance in court Monday, charged with sending a threatening Snapchat message telling people not to come to school.

Elizabeth Higgins is charged with a felony count of making terrorist threats and a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer. She could face up to four years in prison if convicted of both counts.

Higgins appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim on Monday and was placed on a $1,000 signature bond. As conditions of her bond, she may not use or possess a cellular device under any circumstances and not uses a computer except for completion of assigned school work.

According to the criminal complaint, Watertown Police became aware of the threat on Friday morning after an anonymous tip was made about a Snapchat photo. The photo was of three assault rifles in an open gun case with a caption that read, “yes do not come school tomorrow.” Police were able to determine that the message came from Higgins.