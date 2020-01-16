Watertown heroin and cocaine dealer to spend four years behind bars

JUNEAU -- A 34-year-old Watertown man was sentenced Thursday for selling cocaine and heroin to a police informant in 2018.
Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Steven Bauer sentenced Joseph Lehmann to four years in prison followed by five years of supervision.
Lehmann was convicted of manufacturing/delivering heroin in October. Lehmann was able to seek early release through treatment after the first 18 months of the sentence were completed. Lehmann was sentenced to a concurrent one-year prison sentence for a charge of felony bail jumping and costs for a second bail jumping. Lehmann had additional charges of delivery and possession of drugs and felony bail jumping read in to the record.
According to a press release from the Dodge County District Attorney's Office, on Oct. 18, 2018, officers set up a controlled drug buy to happen at a residence in Watertown. The informant was to buy $50 worth of crack cocaine from a man identified as Joseph Lehmann. The informant returned with the crack cocaine and a bindle of heroin.
A month later, officers conducted another controlled buy from Lehmann and obtained another bag of crack cocaine. Upon completing a field test, the crack cocaine tested positive for fentanyl. After his initial appearance, the defendant was arrested for additional possession of drug charges and bail jumping in Dodge, Jefferson and Shawano counties.
“The defendant is a drug addict who has been selling drugs to support his own addiction," said Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg at sentencing. "Most troubling is the fact that in the middle of a sale of cocaine he made an unsolicited offer to provide heroin, which he then gave to the cooperating witness. This is the kind of behavior that is designed to get a person addicted to opiates so they become a repeat customer. The defendant has been completely out of control, having been arrested for bail jumping at least six times since this case began. The public needs protection from him until he can address his addiction. He needs treatment, but that treatment needs be first offered while in custody.”