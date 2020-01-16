Watertown heroin and cocaine dealer to spend four years behind bars

“The defendant is a drug addict who has been selling drugs to support his own addiction," said Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg at sentencing. "Most troubling is the fact that in the middle of a sale of cocaine he made an unsolicited offer to provide heroin, which he then gave to the cooperating witness. This is the kind of behavior that is designed to get a person addicted to opiates so they become a repeat customer. The defendant has been completely out of control, having been arrested for bail jumping at least six times since this case began. The public needs protection from him until he can address his addiction. He needs treatment, but that treatment needs be first offered while in custody.”