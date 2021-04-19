Watertown man accused of gas station robbery appears in court

JUNEAU – A 17-year-old Watertown boy made his initial appearance in court on Monday for armed robbery of a gas station on North University Avenue last November.

Avery Bence faces a felony charge of armed robbery and a misdemeanor charge of battery for spraying a staff member at a gas station on North University Avenue with pepper spray before taking several packs of cigarettes.

Bence could face up to 15 years in prison for the felony charge.

Bence appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim and was placed on a $1,000 signature bond. He may not have contact or communications with the victims nor go on the premises of Casey’s General Store in Beaver Dam.

According to the criminal complaint, two younger masked men entered the gas station on Nov. 28 at 12:45 a.m. One of the men sprayed the clerk with pepper spray and the same person selected several packs of Marlboro Red Seventy-Twos.

The clerk attempted to detain and was able to demask the men but they both were able to flee away on foot. Some merchandise in the store was damaged as well.