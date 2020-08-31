Watertown man appears in court after accusations of slapping child after homework dispute

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU – A 30-year-old Watertown man made his initial appearance in court Monday after he was accused of slapping his girlfriend’s 6-year-old son who became upset doing homework last spring.

Samuel Yerges is charged with a felony count of child abuse. He could face up to six years in prison if convicted of the charge.

Yerges appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim and was placed on a $1,000 signature bond. He shall not perform any physical discipline and can have contact with the victim as permitted by the victim’s mother.

According to the criminal complaint, Watertown police got a report that around April 28 that a 6 year old boy had been slapped by Yerges while they were working on the boy’s homework. Yerges allegedly told police that he was helping the boy with his homework when the boy became upset with him, and he slapped the boy in the face.

According to the complaint, Yerges said the boy began crying after he slapped him, and Yerges then got an ice pack for the boy. Yerges said it was the only time he had struck the boy and it caused problems with his relationship with the mother.