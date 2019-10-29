JUNEAU – A 43-year-old Watertown man made his initial appearance in a Dodge County courtroom on Tuesday for charges of his 5th OWI after being pulled over in Watertown the previous night.
Todd Knoll could face 10 years in prison or a $25,000 fine if convicted of the charge. He appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim. Knoll was placed on a $5,000 cash bond with conditions that he maintain absolute sobriety and not go into any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages. He also may not operate a motor vehicle without permission of the court and may not leave the state while the case is pending.
According to the criminal complaint, Watertown Police received an anonymous call at 9 p.m. Monday that Knoll was heading to the 200 block of West Arcade Avenue, was unable to walk and appeared drunk when he got into his car.
The car Knoll was driving was pulled over in the 300 block of West Spaulding Street about 15 minutes later. Knoll admitted to drinking after being asked by the officers. Knoll was semi cooperative with police during the standard field sobriety tests, according to the criminal complaint.
Knoll did refuse to complete a preliminary breathalyzer test and a search warrant was conducted for a blood draw, which was done at Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Knoll continued to speak to the officer and said he had consumed two beers that evening and was drinking at a friend’s house and a local bar.
Knoll had previously been convicted of OWI in 1998, 2008, 2009 and 2014.
Knoll’s preliminary hearing was scheduled on Nov. 7.
