Watertown man arrested for armed robbery at Beaver Dam gas station

JUNEAU – Charges are filed against a 17-year-old Watertown boy for armed robbery in the robbery of a gas station on North University Avenue last November.

Avery Bence faces a felony charge of armed robbery and a misdemeanor charge of battery for spraying a staff member at a gas station on North University Avenue with pepper spray before taking several packs of cigarettes.

The name of the gas station was not released in the criminal complaint due to Marsy’s Law, but the only gas station on North University Avenue in Beaver Dam is Casey's.

Bence could face up to 15 years in prison for the felony charge.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the criminal complaint, two younger masked men entered the gas station on Nov. 28 at 12:45 a.m. One of the men sprayed the clerk with pepper spray and the same person selected several packs of Marlboro Red Seventy-Twos.

The clerk attempted to detain and was able to demask the men but they both were able to flee away on foot. Some merchandise in the store was damaged as well.

Police obtained the video footage from the assistant manager. According to the criminal complaint, Beaver Dam Police did a Wisconsin Crime Alert on Dec. 1 and came back with a tip about Bence being the primary suspect.