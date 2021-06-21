Watertown man charged with 6th OWI after fleeing accident

JUNEAU – A 51-year-old Watertown man appeared in court Monday for 6th offense drunken driving after allegedly striking a delivery truck and fleeing the scene Friday afternoon.

Dennis Zimmerman could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the felony charge. Zimmerman appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim. Seim placed Zimmerman on a $2,500 cash bond with conditions that he maintain absolute sobriety and shall not go upon the premises of any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages. He also may not operate a motor vehicle without the permission of the court.

According to the criminal court, a Watertown Police Officer responded to North Water Street on Friday around 4 p.m. for a report of a vehicle that struck a delivery truck before fleeing the scene. The license plate came back to Zimmerman and police went to his home. Zimmerman arrived a few minutes later.

Zimmerman admitted to being followed by the truck and said he pulled over but became scared of the driver and left. He said he had visited another town before going to Breselow’s Grocery Store on East Cady Street.