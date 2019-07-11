JUNEAU – A 24-year-old Watertown man was released on a $1,000 signature bond Wednesday for allegedly being in a hit and run accident Tuesday that injured bicyclist injured.
Jacob Lynch is charged with a felony count of hit and run –injury and could face up to nine months in jail and a $10,000 fine if convicted.
Lynch appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim. Lynch may not have any direct or indirect contact or communication with the victim. He must maintain absolute sobriety. He may not be in the motor vehicle operated by anyone under the influence of any intoxicant. He must have a valid license to drive a motor vehicle.
According to the criminal complaint, Watertown police were dispatched to the area of North Fourth Street and East Green Street on Tuesday at 9:15 p.m. The 911 caller said a man on a bicycle had been struck by a vehicle. Police found the man lying in the street in the southbound lane of North Fourth Street in a large pool of blod with a wound to his head. The man tried to get up but the officer told him to stop moving.
The bicycle was totaled.
The bicyclist was a 58-year-old Watertown man who had gone to get milk on his bicycle was headed back to his residence. The man was transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center by EMS.
According to the criminal complaint, the witness said that he saw a four door SUV strike the bicyclist and it never slowed down before leaving the scene. A tip from an area bar identified Lynch as the driver of the vehicle that struck the bicyclist.
Lynch was located at another bar. According to the criminal complaint, Lynch said he had thought he had struck a trash can. Lynch’s preliminary breathalyzer test resulted in a reading of .172, and he was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 22.
