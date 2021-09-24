 Skip to main content
Watertown man charged with possession of child pornography
Watertown man charged with possession of child pornography

JUNEAU – A 30-year-old Watertown man made his initial appearance in court on Thursday, charged with eight counts of possession of child pornography.

Jared Osborn could face up to 25 years in prison for each charge. He appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim. Osborn was placed on a $5,000 signature bond. He may not use the internet including email except for work.

According to the criminal complaint, a Watertown Police Officer investigated a CyberTip report made about two Google accounts that uploaded illegal images. The investigation, which began in July, showed the images were emailed to Osborn.

Osborn was pulled over by Watertown police for a registration violation on Wednesday. According to the criminal complaint, Osborn agreed to speak to detectives and admitted to owning the Google Pixel phone. He said he had issues with pornography since he was a teen and had first viewed child pornography five years prior.

The preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Oct. 28.

Jared Osborn

OSBORN

 DODGE COUNTY SHERRIF'S OFFICE, Contributed
