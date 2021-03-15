Watertown man charged with sexually assaulting girl

JUNEAU – An 18-year-old Watertown man appeared in court on Monday charged with charges of breaking into a girl's home last December and sexually assaulting her.

Seth Bowman faces a felony charge of third degree sexual assault and misdemeanor counts of criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct. If found guilty, he could face up to 11 ½ years in prison.

Bowman appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim who placed Bowman on a $1,000 signature bond. He may not have any contact or communication with the victim or her residence.

According to the criminal complaint, the mother of the girl contacted law enforcement on Dec. 18 after the girl told her that Bowman had broken into the house the night before. The girl told her mother that he had went through her phone, interrogated her and tried to have sex with her.

The girl came home from school to talk with the police. According to the criminal complaint, she said that she woke up around 3 a.m. on Dec. 18 to Bowman standing over her and that he demanded her phone. She said he became angry with her and that he had removed her pants and touched her inappropriately after she said she did not want to have sex with him. She said he was at her house for about an hour, and she was relieved when he finally left so she could feel safe again.