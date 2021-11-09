Watertown man charged with threatening girlfriend with knife while she was attempting to leave

JUNEAU – A Watertown man that Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was searching for on Sunday made his initial appearance in court on Tuesday for charged related to the domestic incident that got the attention of the officers.

Jesse Lafferty faces misdemeanor charges of domestic abuse with modifiers that include domestic abuse and use of a dangerous weapon along with bail jumping. He could face more than a year incarcerated if convicted of all charges.

Lafferty appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim who placed him on a $1,000 signature bond. As conditions of his bond, he may not have direct or indirect contact or communication with the victim or witnesses. He shall not have any violent or abusive contact with anyone. He must maintain absolute sobriety and shall not go upon the premises of any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages.

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office sent out a press release attempting to locate a woman and Lafferty on Sunday morning and both were located unharmed a few hours later. There were concerns for the woman’s welfare following a domestic incident that occurred around 1 a.m.