Watertown man convicted of causing mental harm to child

JUNEAU — A 45-year-old Watertown man was convicted Tuesday of causing mental harm to a child stemming from an assault of a then-6-year-old girl in 2018.

Gregory L. Howell, currently residing in the Dodge County Jail, appeared in the courtroom of Judge Brian Pfitzinger on a plea agreement where Howell agreed to enter a no-contest plea to a charge of causing mental harm to a child in place of an original charge of first-degree sexual assault of a child.

According to the criminal complaint:

The family was staying with Howell in a motel room in Watertown. On Dec. 8, 2018, the girl was doing errands with her mother and preferred to stay with Howell watching television when her mother went to the store.

The girl later went to her grandmother’s house to spend the night. According to the complaint, the grandmother noticed blood in the girl’s underwear and the girl told her that Howell had been touching her. The girl was taken to Watertown Regional Medical Center and Watertown Police met them there.

The girl told a social worker during an interview that Howell had assaulted her eight times since she was 5. She said he assaulted her while her mother was sleeping. The mother said that she started seeing Howell in March of that year.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled on May 19.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

