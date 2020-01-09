Watertown man found guilty by jury of 2018 armed robbery

JUNEAU – A Dodge County jury found a 29-year-old Watertown man guilty of 2018 home invasion on Thursday during which pointed a gun at a woman demanding money and drugs.

Tommie Plummer was found guilty of felony counts of armed robbery with threat of force and armed burglary, party to a crime. He could face up to 65 years in prison and a $150,000 fine.

According to the criminal complaint, Plummer and another man were involved in the armed robbery and burglary at a home in the 1100 block of Louisa Street on May 15, 2018. They were able to leave the home with about $600.

The woman who contacted police said was sleeping in her bed when she woke to find Plummer standing in her doorway demanding money, marijuana and asking where a handgun was at in the home. The woman gave the two men $600 that was in a jacket pocket.

A man who lived in the home admitted to selling marijuana to Plummer in the past. He also said it was $1,100 that was taken from the jacket. Neighbors of the home and security video was used to identify Plummer as well.

According to the criminal complaint, Plummer told officers he had been shorted a while back by the man who lived at the 1100 block of Louisa Street residence and he did not feel the man would call the police because he was a drug dealer.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 17.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

