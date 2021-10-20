 Skip to main content
Watertown man found guilty of 6th OWI
alert top story

Watertown man found guilty of 6th OWI

JUNEAU – A 52-year-old Watertown man was found guilty Wednesday of his sixth offense drunken driving.

Dennis Zimmerman entered a no contest plea to the charge and was found guilty by Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow.

Dennis Zimmerman entered a no contest plea to the charge and was found guilty by Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow.

According to the criminal court, a Watertown Police Officer responded to North Water Street on June 18 around 4 p.m. for a report of a vehicle that struck a delivery truck before fleeing the scene. The license plate came back to Zimmerman and police went to his home. Zimmerman arrived a few minutes later.

Zimmerman admitted to being followed by the truck. He said he pulled over but became scared of the driver and left. He said he had visited another town before going to Breselow’s Grocery Store on East Cady Street.

According to the criminal complaint, Zimmerman admitted to drinking some beer but did not specify the amount. He submitted to a breathalyzer test which resulted in a reading of .249.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled on Nov. 8.

Dennis Zimmerman

ZIMMERMAN

 DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, Contributed
