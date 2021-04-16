Watertown man found guilty of firing gun during dispute

JUNEAU – A 29-year-old Watertown man was found guilty of shooting a gun while at a Howard Street residence in Watertown last fall.
Paris Selvie entered a no contest plea to felony charges of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and second degree recklessly endangering safety. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries accepted the plea and dismissed but read in additional charges against Selvie.
As part of the plea agreement, the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office agreed to not argue that Selvie’s initial confinement would be more than five years.
According to the criminal complaint, Watertown police investigated a report of someone shooting a gun on Howard Street Oct. 11 at 3:40 p.m. Selvie left the area and went to his residence where Watertown Police met him. Selvie told police that he had been at home for most of the day and left once on an errand. He said he hadn’t seen the person who was shot at in a long time.
Selvie granted permission to search his vehicle and nothing was found it. His residence was searched as well and officers found a magazine and one round for a .458 Socom rifle as well as a green laser sight for a rifle. In a vehicle in the garage two, 50-count boxes of PMC 9 mm Luger ammunition were found. In one box there were eight rounds missing and the other box had one round in it. The shells that were left at the scene matched the ammunition caliber, make and markings.
According to the criminal complaint, Selvie told the officer that the bullets were used when he went shooting with a friend almost a year prior. Selvie was taken to the Watertown Police Station and told that witnesses had seen him at the scene and the ammunition matched that at the scene. Selvie then asked what if it was self-defense. Selvie said he went to the victim’s residence after a fight on Instagram. He allegedly said while he was there the victim had a butcher knife, and he panicked and fired two rounds. Selvie said he went out of town and threw the gun out the window on Highway CW. The handgun was located by police.
The sentencing hearing will be June 28.