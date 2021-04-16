Watertown man found guilty of firing gun during dispute

According to the criminal complaint, Selvie told the officer that the bullets were used when he went shooting with a friend almost a year prior. Selvie was taken to the Watertown Police Station and told that witnesses had seen him at the scene and the ammunition matched that at the scene. Selvie then asked what if it was self-defense. Selvie said he went to the victim’s residence after a fight on Instagram. He allegedly said while he was there the victim had a butcher knife, and he panicked and fired two rounds. Selvie said he went out of town and threw the gun out the window on Highway CW. The handgun was located by police.