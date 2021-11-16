Watertown man found guilty of possession of child porn as a minor

JUNEAU – A 19-year-old Watertown man was found guilty Monday of one count of possession of child pornography.

Mitchell Roeglin pleaded no contest to possession of child pornography by a person under the age of 18. Roeglin was 17 when police spoke to him. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries accepted the plea and found him guilty. Six additional charges were dismissed, but read into the record.

According to the criminal complaint, a search warrant was executed on Roeglin’s home in November after Dodge County Law Enforcement received a cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in July of 2019. The report identified images suspected to be child pornography that were from a Universal Resource Locator that led them back to Roeglin.

Roeglin’s room was searched and electronics were taken from it. According to the criminal complaint, he was at the home. Roeglin allegedly admitted to exchanging inappropriate images on Tumblr. Roeglin gave the officers a Samsung tablet that was in his room that he had used to write a blog post that Roeglin said he was unable to delete so he just reset the tablet.