Watertown man found guilty of robbing Beaver Dam gas station

JUNEAU – An 18-year-old Watertown man was found guilty Thursday for armed robbery of a gas station on North University Avenue in Beaver Dam last November.

Avery Bence pleaded no contest to a felony charge of armed robbery and a misdemeanor charge of battery. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia found him guilty.

According to the criminal complaint, two younger masked men entered the gas station on Nov. 28 at 12:45 a.m.

One of the men sprayed the clerk with pepper spray and the same person selected several packs of Marlboro Red Seventy-Twos.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The clerk attempted to detain and was able to demask the men, but they both were able to flee away on foot. Some merchandise in the store was damaged as well.

Police obtained the video footage from the assistant manager.

According to the criminal complaint, Beaver Dam Police did a Wisconsin Crime Alert on Dec. 1 and came back with a tip about Bence being the primary suspect. Police spoke to Bence's mother, who confirmed he was the one in the photos from the gas station.

Bence said he was asked by the other people he was with to steal the cigarettes. He refused to identify who he was with that night.