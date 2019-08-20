JUNEAU — A 27-year-old Watertown man pleaded no contest Tuesday to sexually assaulting one of his stepchildren while the child’s mother was working last year.
Juan Cagal Malaga was found guilty of second-degree sexual assault of a child by Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia.
Malaga was watching his stepchildren while their mother was working in April of 2018, according to a press release from the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office. Malaga carried one of the children into his bedroom and locked the door. He removed the child’s pants and then proceeded to touch the child inappropriately.
Once Malaga was done, he told the child that he knows it is illegal and the child should not tell her mother. The child reported other inappropriate contact, including Malaga pulling the child’s hair and mentioning that a sibling has also been touched sexually.
“I am grateful for the hard work done by Assistant District Attorney Sempf in this case,” Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg said in the release. “He was able to reach a resolution that protects the community without re-traumatizing the child victim. Now there is no need for the child to re-live what the defendant did to her during a public trial.”
The plea agreement reached allows the prosecutor to recommend that the defendant serve several years in prison and requires the defendant register as a sex offender. After the defendant entered his plea, the prosecutor moved the court to revoke bond, and the court ordered the defendant into custody pending sentencing.
A sentencing hearing is set for Nov. 22.
