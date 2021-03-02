Watertown man guilty of child abuse

JUNEAU – A 30-year-old Watertown man was found guilty of child abuse Tuesday following charges of slapping his girlfriend’s 6-year-old son who became upset doing homework a year ago.

Samuel Yerges entered a no contest plea to a felony count of child abuse. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow withheld sentencing and placed Yerges on probation for three years. He must serve 75 days in jail. He was ordered to successfully complete parenting classes and follow through with counseling. He shall not use any physical punishment on his children or anyone else’s children. He shall have no unsupervised contact with the victim.

According to the criminal complaint, Watertown police got a report about April 28 that a 6-year-old boy had been slapped by Yerges while they were working on the boy’s homework. Yerges allegedly told police that he was helping the boy with his homework when the boy became upset with him, and he slapped the boy in the face.

According to the complaint, Yerges said the boy began crying after he slapped him, and Yerges then got an ice pack for the boy. Yerges said it was the only time he had struck the boy and it caused problems with his relationship with the mother.