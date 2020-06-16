Watertown man guilty of child sexual assault

JUNEAU — A 40-year-old Watertown man was found guilty on Tuesday of first degree sexual assault of a child.
Nathan J. Lord entered a no contest plea to the charge. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger accepted the plea. Additional charges were dismissed, but read into the record.
According to the criminal complaint, Lord had sexually assaulted three girls, the youngest being nine.
According to the criminal complaint in the first case, a 16-year-old girl reported the assault to Watertown Police. The girl told police that on the night of the incident, the two girls were sleeping on the floor in a finished basement area in a family member’s home. Lord, who was also staying at the home, returned from a night out and began touching her. She said she left the area to sleep in a different area of the house. The other girl, who was 9 at the time, remained sleeping in the room. The girl said a while later, the other girl also came up stairs and said that Lord had inappropriately touched her as well.
On a different time, a 14-year-old girl, who was 11 when the assault happened, said as assault occurred at the same house where the other two girls were assaulted.
A sentencing hearing is schedule on Aug. 27.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.