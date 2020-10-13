Watertown man placed on $25,000 bond after man fires gun in weekend dispute

JUNEAU – A 28-year-old Watertown man was placed on a $25,000 cash bond after shooting a gun in the city of Watertown Sunday afternoon. No one was injured although several shots were fired at the residence on Howard Street in Watertown.
Paris Selvie faces felony charges of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, second degree recklessly endangering safety and endangering safety with use of a firearm. He also faces misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct and use of a dangerous weapon. He could face up to 30 years in prison if found guilty of the felonies alone.
Selvie appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim. According to the court order, Selvie may not have direct or indirect contact or communication with the victims, and he shall not possess any firearms.
According to the criminal complaint, Watertown police investigated a report of someone shooting a gun on Howard Street Sunday at 3:40 p.m. Selvie allegedly left the area and went to his residence where Watertown Police met him. Selvie told police that he had been at home for most of the day and left once on an errand. He said he hadn’t seen the person who was shot at in a long time.
Selvie granted permission to search his vehicle and nothing was found it. His residence was searched as well and officers found a magazine and one round for a .458 Socom rifle as well as a green laser sight for a rifle. In a vehicle in the garage two, 50-count boxes of PMC 9 mm Luger ammunition were found. In one box there were eight rounds missing and the other box had one round in it. The shells that were left at the scene matched the ammunition caliber, make and markings.
According to the criminal complaint, Selvie told the officer that the bullets were used when he went shooting with a friend almost a year prior. Selvie was taken to the Watertown Police Station and told that witnesses had seen him at the scene and the ammunition matched that at the scene. Selvie then asked what if it was self-defense. Selvie said he went to the victim’s residence after a fight on Instagram. He allegedly said while he was there the victim had a butcher knife, and he panicked and fired two rounds. Selvie said he went out of town and threw the gun out the window on Highway CW. The handgun was located by police.
Selvie’s preliminary hearing is scheduled on Oct. 22.
