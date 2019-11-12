JUNEAU – A 32-year-old Watertown man was placed on probation for five years for a for a traffic incident where he was found to be driving at a high rate of speed and under the influence of an intoxicant with drugs and a handgun in his vehicle
Ian Scott Ortega was found guilty in March of his third offense of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, maintaining a drug trafficking place, his second offense of possession of cocaine and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
Ortega appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia on Tuesday. Sciascia imposed and stayed Ortega's sentence. As a condition of his probation, he will serve a year in jail.
According to a press release from the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office, Assistant District Attorney Gilbert Thompson, who prosecuted the case, offered the court photos from Ortega’s residence that showed this incident was not isolated but rather indicated that Ortega is a cocaine dealer.
On March 16, 2018, Ian Ortega was traveling at a high rate of speed in the town of Ashippun. Ortega was impaired and immediately became aggravated by the officers, according to the press release. Upon searching the vehicle, officers found individually packaged bindles of white powder and a large amount of white rock-like substances that appeared to be powder and crack cocaine. In addition to the cocaine, officers located marijuana, a digital scale and a loaded Taurus .38 revolver in the center console of the vehicle. Officers arrested Ortega for OWI and multiple drug charges.
Editor's note: This story was updated to correct a mistake in the sentence that Ian Scott Ortega received.
